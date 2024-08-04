GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) PT Lowered to $12.00

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of GENK stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 71,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,252. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $293.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

