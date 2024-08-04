General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.00

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.00 and traded as high as $50.35. General American Investors shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 22,838 shares changing hands.

General American Investors Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General American Investors news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $157,558.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $650,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,427 shares of company stock worth $114,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

