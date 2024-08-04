Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

