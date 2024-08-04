Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.27% of Graphic Packaging worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

