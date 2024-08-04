Grok (GROK) Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week

Grok (GROK) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Grok has a market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grok token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grok has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00626632 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $8,329,291.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

