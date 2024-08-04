Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Groupon has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

