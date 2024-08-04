H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and traded as high as $24.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

