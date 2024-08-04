H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 47,317.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 104.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in H World Group in the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

