Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.89. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.98.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.