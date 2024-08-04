Head to Head Comparison: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -32.42% -21.75% Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Antelope Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Antelope Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 360.64 -$87.56 million ($0.98) -18.89 Antelope Enterprise $72.10 million 0.19 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Antelope Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AST SpaceMobile and Antelope Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $14.97, suggesting a potential downside of 19.14%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Antelope Enterprise.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Antelope Enterprise on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

