Head to Head Review: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 27.84 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.42 CURO Group $418.33 million 0.00 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00 CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, indicating that its stock price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56% CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CURO Group beats Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.