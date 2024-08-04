HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
HealthStream has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
HealthStream Price Performance
NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $889.49 million, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
