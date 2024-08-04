Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.01 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $59.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,824,458 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,824,457.85256 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05821124 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $45,444,505.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

