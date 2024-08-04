Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $45.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00037659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,824,458 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,824,457.76962 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05945007 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $61,044,564.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

