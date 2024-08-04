HI (HI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $179,095.69

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $179,095.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,721.26 or 1.00006281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008277 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00059876 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048607 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $185,184.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

