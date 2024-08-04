HM Payson & Co. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,574,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,938,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,906. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

