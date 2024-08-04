HM Payson & Co. Has $901,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.81.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.