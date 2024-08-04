Horizen (ZEN) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Horizen has a market cap of $128.60 million and $20.32 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.42 or 0.00013864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,281,688 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

