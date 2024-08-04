Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HUM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $363.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.35. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

