Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 2.7 %

HUN stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.