Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.00

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $12.92. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 44,911 shares.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.