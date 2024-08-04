ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.58

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.58 and traded as high as $28.35. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 5,251,198 shares trading hands.

ICICI Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

