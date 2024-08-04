Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $268.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.75.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.04. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

