IMS Capital Management Buys 1,002 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,450. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

