IMS Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,408 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

