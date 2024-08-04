IMS Capital Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,661. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

