IMS Capital Management Sells 491 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 486,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

