Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,378.27

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,378.27 ($17.73) and traded as low as GBX 992.57 ($12.77). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($13.47), with a volume of 684,636 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 2,350 ($30.23) to GBX 1,500 ($19.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,379.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Indivior news, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 1,490 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £14,989.40 ($19,281.45). 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

