Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,378.27

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,378.27 ($17.73) and traded as low as GBX 992.57 ($12.77). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($13.47), with a volume of 684,636 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 2,350 ($30.23) to GBX 1,500 ($19.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Indivior
Indivior Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Transactions at Indivior
In other Indivior news, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 1,490 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £14,989.40 ($19,281.45). 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.