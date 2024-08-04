Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Informatica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Informatica

Informatica Stock Performance

INFA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Informatica has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Informatica by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Informatica by 35.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.