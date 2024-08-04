Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.26 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a P/E ratio of -163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.