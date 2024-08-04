ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,998. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.