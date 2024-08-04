ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.
ING Groep Price Performance
ING Groep stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,998. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ING Groep
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.