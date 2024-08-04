Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $327,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,979,110.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $175.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $303.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

