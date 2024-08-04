Insider Selling: Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) VP Sells $74,022.00 in Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rogers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $111.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.53.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
