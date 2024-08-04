Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells $392,000.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,486,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third 95,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

