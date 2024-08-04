Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,826 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.53% of Insight Enterprises worth $32,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT traded down $16.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.52. The stock had a trading volume of 452,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.77.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

