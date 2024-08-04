Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

Intel Stock Down 26.1 %

INTC traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

