Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

Intel Trading Down 26.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $7.57 on Friday, reaching $21.48. 300,895,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. Intel has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

