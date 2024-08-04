Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

