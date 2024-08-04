Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.03) EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.
Intel Price Performance
Shares of INTC stock traded down $7.57 on Friday, hitting $21.48. 300,895,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.
Intel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on INTC
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.