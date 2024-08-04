Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.21

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $4.10. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 16,564 shares trading hands.
Interlink Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.93.
About Interlink Electronics
Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.
