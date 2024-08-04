Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 807,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232,090 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 844,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,655. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

