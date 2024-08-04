Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 40,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,211. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

