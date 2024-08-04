Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

IIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. 130,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,091. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

