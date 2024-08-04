Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
IIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. 130,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,091. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
