IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 22.6% Lower This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $426.29 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.