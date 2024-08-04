IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

IQV traded down $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,778. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

