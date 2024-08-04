Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Iradimed updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.620 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.410 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 58,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,105. The company has a market capitalization of $562.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.83. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

