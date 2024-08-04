iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2,264.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

