iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 418,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,370. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

