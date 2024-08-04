iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Stock Price Up 1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. 89,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 107,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDY. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 3,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,950 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 5,462.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,191,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

