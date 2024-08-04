iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29,028.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:INDA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.26. 4,922,891 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.